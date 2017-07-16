Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Clinton Njie Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Clinton Njie is joining Marseille on a permanent basis.



Njie was sent on loan to Marseille last summer as Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed the other way, with Mauricio Pochettino shaking up his attacking options.











Former Lyon man Njie will now stay at the Stade Velodrome permanently after Spurs agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 club.



Tottenham said in a statement: "We have reached agreement with Marseille for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie.





" We wish Clinton all the best for the future", the Premier League side added.

Njie was snapped up by Tottenham from Lyon, but struggled to make an impact during his one season in English football.



The Cameroon international, who can operate out wide or through the middle, made just 14 appearances for Tottenham, failing to score, in a forgettable campaign in England.



He made 23 appearances across all competitions for Marseille last season, scoring four goals, and has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2020 in France.

