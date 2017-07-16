XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2017 - 11:50 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Confirm Clinton Njie Deal

 




Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Clinton Njie is joining Marseille on a permanent basis.

Njie was sent on loan to Marseille last summer as Georges-Kevin Nkoudou headed the other way, with Mauricio Pochettino shaking up his attacking options.




Former Lyon man Njie will now stay at the Stade Velodrome permanently after Spurs agreed a deal with the Ligue 1 club.

Tottenham said in a statement: "We have reached agreement with Marseille for the permanent transfer of Clinton Njie.
 


"We wish Clinton all the best for the future", the Premier League side added.

Njie was snapped up by Tottenham from Lyon, but struggled to make an impact during his one season in English football.

The Cameroon international, who can operate out wide or through the middle, made just 14 appearances for Tottenham, failing to score, in a forgettable campaign in England.

He made 23 appearances across all competitions for Marseille last season, scoring four goals, and has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2020 in France.
 