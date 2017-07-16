West Ham Back In For Marko Arnautovic, Third Bid Sent To Stoke

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United have gone back in with a third bid for Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Hammers are desperate to take the Austria international to the London Stadium this summer and are working overtime in an attempt to do so.











They have already seen Stoke reject two offers for Arnautovic, of £15m and £20m, respectively – but are now back with a third bid.



It is unclear just how much West Ham have put on the table with their third offer, but it is above the £20m second bid.





The Hammers will now wait patiently to see if they have done enough to convince Stoke to accept their latest proposal for the former Werder Bremen man.

Arnautovic has another three years left on his contract with the Potters and joined the club in 2013.



Last season he made 32 appearances in the Premier League and scored six goals, along with providing five assists.

