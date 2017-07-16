XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2017 - 16:52 BST

West Ham Back In For Marko Arnautovic, Third Bid Sent To Stoke

 




West Ham United have gone back in with a third bid for Stoke City attacker Marko Arnautovic, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Hammers are desperate to take the Austria international to the London Stadium this summer and are working overtime in an attempt to do so.




They have already seen Stoke reject two offers for Arnautovic, of £15m and £20m, respectively – but are now back with a third bid.

It is unclear just how much West Ham have put on the table with their third offer, but it is above the £20m second bid.
 


The Hammers will now wait patiently to see if they have done enough to convince Stoke to accept their latest proposal for the former Werder Bremen man.

Arnautovic has another three years left on his contract with the Potters and joined the club in 2013.

Last season he made 32 appearances in the Premier League and scored six goals, along with providing five assists.
 