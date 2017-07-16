West Ham Book Medical In For Joe Hart

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart will have a medical with West Ham United on Monday.



The England international shot-stopper is not in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola's plans and spent last term on loan in Italy with Serie A outfit Torino.











He is expected to spend next term on loan at the London Stadium with West Ham, with Manchester City reportedly covering 50 per cent of his £100,000 per week pay packet.



The move is speeding towards its conclusion and, according to the BBC, Hart will undergo a medical with the Hammers on Monday.





The goalkeeper will be looking for regular playing time at West Ham, as he seeks to make sure he is in good shape for next summer's World Cup in Russia.

Hart made 36 Serie A appearances for Torino last season, keeping five clean sheets in the Italian top flight.



His lucrative contract at Manchester City has another two years to run.

