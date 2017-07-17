XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2017 - 12:50 BST

AC Milan Coach Speaks To Chelsea Target On Phone, Rossoneri Upping Deal Efforts

 




AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella has spoken to Chelsea target Andrea Belotti on the phone and the striker is now keen to join the Rossoneri.

The Milan giants are splashing the cash this summer as they look to put together a squad to challenge for the Serie A title next season.




Belotti is a wanted man and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Antonio Conte's Chelsea, but Torino have continued to hope they can keep hold of the striker, who has a release clause of €100m in his contract, valid for sides outside Italy.

The Italy international could stay in Serie A though and, according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Montella has spoken to Belotti by phone.
 


Belotti has now made clear he wants the move and agent Alessandro Lucci, who recently negotiated Leonardo Bonucci's move to AC Milan, is on the case.

Torino president Urbano Cairo is claimed to be looking for €60m cash, plus two players; he is a fan of defender Gabriel Paletta and M'Baye Niang.

AC Milan have already made a number of notable signings this summer, bringing in Hakan Calhanoglu, Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio, Ricardo Rodriguez, Bonucci, Andrea Conti, Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva.
 