Arsenal Growing Pessimistic Over Chances of Landing Target

Arsenal are growing less optimistic about their chances of signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the BBC.



The north London club have been chasing the winger all summer but negotiations with the Ligue 1 champions have proved to be difficult for the Premier League giants.











Monaco have already rejected two bids from the Gunners and while a third bid is expected to be imminent, the Ligue 1 outfit are confident about holding on to the player.



And it has been claimed that the Gunners are themselves losing confidence that they will be able to snare the 21-year-old winger away from the Stade Louis II this summer.





With a few key players leaving Monaco this summer, such as Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko, and Manchester City aggressively chasing Benjamin Mendy, there is a suggestion the Ligue 1 champions are going to close the door on other key exits.

And Lemar is one of the players that Monaco have no intention of selling this summer as the club look to hold on to the rest of the key players they have in their squad.



It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to switch to other targets or continue to put pressure on Monaco to get their number one target in Lemar.

