06 October 2016

26 August 2015

17/07/2017 - 12:05 BST

Bayern Munich CEO Plays Down Alexis Sanchez Interest

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club are not in the chase to sign Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez this summer.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, Sanchez has been heavily linked with a move away from Arsenal this summer with Bayern Munich believed to be keen on him.




The Bavarians considered making a move for him, but there have been suggestions that the German champions are worried about the financial repercussions of the deal.

Sanchez indicated earlier this week that he wants to leave Arsenal this summer when he insisted that he wants to play in the Champions League – the Gunners are in the Europa League next term.
 


But it seems Bayern Munich won’t be the club he will be joining as Rummenigge confirmed that they are no longer after him.  

The Bayern Munich CEO was quoted as saying by TZ when asked about Sanchez: “I don’t know what he said, but we are no longer involved.”

Manchester City are believed to be the main suitors for Sanchez at the moment, but Arsene Wenger remains reluctant to lose the Chilean to Premier League rivals this summer.
 