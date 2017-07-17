XRegister
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 13:02 BST

Chelsea Keen On Sergio Aguero

 




Chelsea are interested in snapping up Sergio Aguero from Manchester City, according to Sky Sports News HQ.

The Blues recently lost out on Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United from Everton in a £75m deal, and are now frantically looking at other strikers.




The Premier League champions have been linked with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Belotti – but may end up signing a striker closer to home.

Aguero is on Chelsea's radar, with the Blues claimed to have strong interest in taking him to Stamford Bridge.
 


The Argentine saw Citizens boss Pep Guardiola prefer Gabriel Jesus over him at points last season and there has been speculation over his future at Manchester City.

But it remains to be seen whether Manchester City would be prepared to sell the prolific striker to Premier League title rivals in the shape of Chelsea.

Last season the 29-year-old made 45 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City, scoring 33 goals.
 