XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 21:28 BST

Come And Join Us – Leeds United Boss Issues Invitation To Fans

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has invited the club's fans to an open training session.

The Whites are currently at a training camp in Jenbach in Austria as they prepare for the new season and on Monday locked horns with Turkish side Bursaspor in a behind-closed-doors friendly.




They had been due to play Ingolstadt on Sunday, but the game was called off due to security reasons, leaving a number of Leeds fans who had travelled disappointed.

While Leeds still have two friendlies to come, Christiansen is keen to do what he can to delight the supporters and has announced an open training session.
 


The Dane wrote on Twitter: "Every day we learn to progress!!!

"Friday we invite our fans to an open training session.

"We will start at 10:30AM. Come and join us."

Leeds went down 3-0 to Bursaspor, but Christiansen is mainly looking for his players to up their physical fitness in advance of a demanding Championship season.

The club's remaining friendlies in Austria are against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.
 