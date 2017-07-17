Come And Join Us – Leeds United Boss Issues Invitation To Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has invited the club's fans to an open training session.



The Whites are currently at a training camp in Jenbach in Austria as they prepare for the new season and on Monday locked horns with Turkish side Bursaspor in a behind-closed-doors friendly.











They had been due to play Ingolstadt on Sunday, but the game was called off due to security reasons, leaving a number of Leeds fans who had travelled disappointed.



While Leeds still have two friendlies to come, Christiansen is keen to do what he can to delight the supporters and has announced an open training session.





The Dane wrote on Twitter: "Every day we learn to progress!!!

"Friday we invite our fans to an open training session.



"We will start at 10:30AM. Come and join us."



Leeds went down 3-0 to Bursaspor, but Christiansen is mainly looking for his players to up their physical fitness in advance of a demanding Championship season.



The club's remaining friendlies in Austria are against Borussia Monchengladbach and Eibar.

