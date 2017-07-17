Giuseppe Bellusci Close To Agreeing Contract Termination With Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Giuseppe Bellusci is close to reaching an agreement with Leeds United to terminate his contract at the club.



The Italian centre-back has a further year left on his deal with the Yorkshire giants, but has been told he has no future at Elland Road following the end of his loan spell with Empoli.











Bellusci's representatives have held talks with PAOK Salonika, while Cremonese, Cagliari, Bologna and Benevento are also in the mix.



The centre-back will soon be a free agent as, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, he is close to agreeing a package to leave Leeds.





Bellusci has been reported to earn close to £14,000 per week at Leeds and the Whites may have to fork out a considerable sum to end their association with the Italian early.

The defender did return to Leeds earlier this summer after a potential move to Empoli was scuppered due to the club's relegation to Serie B.



However, Bellusci is not a popular figure with a number of Leeds fans and was booed when he turned out for the Whites in a friendly against Guiseley earlier this summer.

