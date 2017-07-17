Giuseppe Bellusci Terminates Leeds United Contract

Follow @insidefutbol





Giuseppe Bellusci has now terminated his contract with Leeds United, it has been claimed.



The centre-back has been in talks with the Whites over ending his association with the club after it was made clear he has no future at Elland Road.











Bellusci still had a year left to run on his lucrative contract with the Championship side but, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, he has now terminated it.



It is unclear what settlement Bellusci reached with Leeds, but as such the centre-back is a free agent and will now pick where to continue his career.





Greek side PAOK Salonika are putting in a strong effort to attract Bellusci and have held a meeting with his representatives.

PAOK Salonika are in pole posiiton to sign Bellusci, but the Italian does have several clubs from his homeland who have been showing interest.



Bologna, Benevento, Cagliari and Cremonese could also offer Bellusci a home for next season as he bids to get his career back on track.



His departure will be cheered by a large number of Leeds fans, who he failed to win over during his time in England.

