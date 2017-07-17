XRegister
06 October 2016

17/07/2017 - 15:17 BST

I’ve Been Told This On Liverpool’s Naby Keita Chase – Former Bundesliga Striker Opens Up

 




Former Bundesliga striker Jan Aage Fjortoft says he has been told RB Leipzig won't sell Naby Keita to Liverpool this summer.

Last season's Bundesliga runners-up have been crystal clear throughout the summer on the fact they will not sell the midfielder, despite fierce interest from Liverpool.




While the Reds have been mooted as preparing a club record bid, RB Leipzig's sporting director has insisted even going over the €100m mark would not change his club's mind about Keita.

And Fjortoft says he has received the same message, though the man who played in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt believes Keita can leave for a set release clause next summer.
 


Fjortoft wrote on Twitter: "Re Keita to Liverpool.

"Been told that he won't leave now.

"But he has a clause in his contract after next season.

"Can leave for a specific fee."

With Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp having set his heart on taking Keita to Anfield, the Reds could yet still try to change RB Leipzig's mind this summer.

But the Bundesliga outfit do not want to weaken their squad with a season of Champions League football on the agenda.
 