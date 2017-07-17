Juventus Mulling Move For Liverpool Defensive Target Following Leonardo Bonucci Departure

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus are mulling making an approach for Liverpool linked defender Stefan de Vrij.



The Bianconeri are calm about their defensive options, despite just having sold Leonardo Bonucci to Serie A rivals AC Milan.











However, they are looking at potentially bringing in a further centre-back and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, are looking closely at Lazio defender De Vrij.



The Dutch centre-back has just a year left on his contract with Lazio and has been repeatedly linked with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool this summer.





De Vrij is in no rush to leave Lazio and is flirting with the possibility of seeing out his contract and moving on as a free agent next summer.

Juventus could test the 25-year-old's stance though by putting in a concrete effort to take him to Turin.



De Vrij has been lauded for his defensive displays in Serie A and Lazio are still hopeful he could pen a new contract.



Last term De Vrij made 27 appearances in Serie A for Lazio.

