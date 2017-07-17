XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 16:03 BST

Juventus Reach Agreement With Arsenal For Wojciech Szczesny

 




Juventus have agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Szczesny has spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with Roma and his displays between the sticks for the Giallorossi have impressed Juventus.




With first team chances at Arsenal limited, Szczesny is ending his spell with the Gunners and moving to last season's Champions League runners-up.

According to Sky Italia, Juventus have agreed a fee of between €11m and €12m with Arsenal for the goalkeeper.
 


He is expected to soon arrive in Italy to put the finishing touches to his move to Juventus.

Szczesny had just a year left to run on his contract at Arsenal and the move ensures the Gunners will earn a fee for the 27-year-old, rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months.

He played in every one of Roma's 38 Serie A games last season and kept 14 clean sheets in the process, conceding just 38 goals.
 