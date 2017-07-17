Juventus Reach Agreement With Arsenal For Wojciech Szczesny

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have agreed a deal with Arsenal to sign goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.



Szczesny has spent the last two seasons on loan in Serie A with Roma and his displays between the sticks for the Giallorossi have impressed Juventus.











With first team chances at Arsenal limited, Szczesny is ending his spell with the Gunners and moving to last season's Champions League runners-up.



According to Sky Italia, Juventus have agreed a fee of between €11m and €12m with Arsenal for the goalkeeper.





He is expected to soon arrive in Italy to put the finishing touches to his move to Juventus.

Szczesny had just a year left to run on his contract at Arsenal and the move ensures the Gunners will earn a fee for the 27-year-old, rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months.



He played in every one of Roma's 38 Serie A games last season and kept 14 clean sheets in the process, conceding just 38 goals.

