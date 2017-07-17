Lazio Fix Asking Price For Chelsea and Inter Target Keita Balde

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio want €25m for Chelsea and Inter target Keita Balde, despite the forward having just a year left to run on his contract.



Keita has been strongly linked with qutting Lazio this summer, with Chelsea mooted to be preparing a €20m bid and Inter ready to hand the Senegal international a five-year contract on €3m per year.











But while Lazio will sell, they will only do so on their terms.



And according to Sky Italia, the Rome giants have made clear they want a minimum of €25m to do business for a man who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season.





Lazio are also claimed to have not yet lost hope that Keita might agree to sign a new contract and stay at the club.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti believes that Keita would be a useful signing due to his ability to operate just off a central striker and also, if needed, on the flanks.



The Nerazzurri are believed to be leading the chase for his signature at present, but Chelsea could yet muscle their way into the reckoning as the scramble for Keita heats up.

