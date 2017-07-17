XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2017 - 14:04 BST

Lazio Fix Asking Price For Chelsea and Inter Target Keita Balde

 




Lazio want €25m for Chelsea and Inter target Keita Balde, despite the forward having just a year left to run on his contract.

Keita has been strongly linked with qutting Lazio this summer, with Chelsea mooted to be preparing a €20m bid and Inter ready to hand the Senegal international a five-year contract on €3m per year.




But while Lazio will sell, they will only do so on their terms.

And according to Sky Italia, the Rome giants have made clear they want a minimum of €25m to do business for a man who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season.
 


Lazio are also claimed to have not yet lost hope that Keita might agree to sign a new contract and stay at the club.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti believes that Keita would be a useful signing due to his ability to operate just off a central striker and also, if needed, on the flanks.

The Nerazzurri are believed to be leading the chase for his signature at present, but Chelsea could yet muscle their way into the reckoning as the scramble for Keita heats up.
 