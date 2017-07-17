Leeds United Close To Signing Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are close to bringing in another centre-back, but who the man in question is remains unclear.



The Whites, who went down to a 3-0 behind closed doors friendly defeat against Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor on Monday, are short handed in the centre of defence.











Following the end of Kyle Bartley's loan and Leeds' decision to terminate Giuseppe Bellusci's contract, Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper are the only specialist centre-backs in the first team squad.



Leeds are looking to bring in two centre-backs as they beef up their options.





And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, the Whites are close to signing one of their targets.

It is unclear who the player in question might be, but Leeds have recently been linked with Bristol City centre-back Aden Flint, along with young Paris Saint-Germain defender Harold Voyer.



Leeds are currently at a training camp in Austria, where they have a further two friendlies lined up.

