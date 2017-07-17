Leicester And Southampton In Transfer Mix For Valencia Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City and Southampton are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour.



The 27-year-old central defender has been regularly linked with a move away from Valencia over the last year and it seems the summer is not going to be any different.











The Tunisian suffered due to injury and form last season and was only a bit part player at Valencia, but he has still managed to attract attention from a number of sides.



Inter Milan are considering making a move for the player and according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Leicester and Southampton are also interested in acquiring his services.





Both the Premier League teams are keen to add defenders to their squads and the Tunisian defender has managed to make it to their shortlist of targets this summer.

However, none of his suitors are yet to make any concrete move for him and Valencia are yet to receive any offers from either club for Abdennour this summer.



The 27-year-old, who has 57 caps for Tunisia to his name, has a contract until 2020 with Valencia.

