06 October 2016

17/07/2017 - 21:03 BST

Loves It Here – RB Leipzig Coach Stamps On Talk Naby Keita Wants Liverpool Move

 




RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has stamped on talk that Naby Keita wants to leave the club to join Liverpool.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to take Keita to Anfield, but RB Leipzig are not even willing to entertain the thought of selling the midfielder this summer.




The club's sporting director Ralf Rangnick has even suggested going over €100m would not be enough for Liverpool to change the thinking on keeping Keita.

In recent days though it has been suggested that Keita wants to move to Liverpool and could push the transfer through.
 


Along with Keita, Sweden star Emil Forsberg has also been linked with leaving RB Leipzig.

But Hasenhuttl is clear that his star duo are not going and claims they are more than happy at the Red Bull Arena.

"You can tell that they really like it here and that they are looking forward to the new season", the coach told German news agency DPA.

"They are well aware what they've got here", Hasenhuttl added.

RB Leipzig finished in second place in the Bundesliga last season and are shaping up for a campaign including Champions League football next term.
 