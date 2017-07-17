Manchester United Haven’t Made Offer For Me, Says Real Madrid Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has played down the speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United this summer.



The 28-year-old struggled with an ankle injury last season and only found a spot on the bench in Real Madrid’s Champions League final win over Juventus last month.











There has been speculation that Real Madrid could cash in on him this summer and there are rumours that Manchester United have maintained their gaze on the Welshman.



However, Bale stressed that as a British player there will always be rumours that he will return to his homeland and there is nothing new in the recent speculation.





He insisted that he is happy with life at Real Madrid and if there is any interest from Manchester United, he is yet to receive any concrete proposal from the Premier League giants.

Asked about the constant Manchester United rumours, Bale told Spanish sports daily Marca: “The truth is I don’t read too much into it.



“Of course as a British player I will always be linked with a move back home and it happened with [David] Beckham and other English players who came to Spain, so there is nothing new.



“I am happy playing at Real Madrid and if there is interest, there is interest but there has been nothing concrete.



“There has been no offer so there is nothing to discuss.”



The Welshman has a contract until 2022 with Real Madrid.

