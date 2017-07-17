“Miracle” Needed For Kyle Bartley To End Up Back At Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





It would take a miracle for Leeds United to re-sign Kyle Bartley this summer, it has been claimed.



Bartley had a hugely successful season-long loan at Elland Road from Swansea City last season and formed a solid central defensive pairing with Pontus Jansson.











Leeds though did not have a purchase option in the loan agreement and Bartley headed back to Swansea after the season finished.



The centre-back is now preparing for the new season with Swansea, who have given little indication that they are willing to let him go.





And Bartley's boss at Leeds, Garry Monk, is now at Middlesbrough.

With a number of different competing factors, according to Peak FM's Joe Rawson, it would take a miracle for Bartley to be back at Leeds this summer.



The Whites are looking to add centre-backs to their squad, with signing two on the agenda.



Talk of a return for Bartley though has dropped out of the picture and most recently Leeds have been linked with Bristol City defender Aden Flint and Paris Saint-Germain youngster Harold Voyer.

