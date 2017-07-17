Newcastle United Agree Fee With Norwich City For Jacob Murphy

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have achieved a breakthrough in talks to sign Jacob Murphy from Norwich City, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Magpies boss Rafael Benitez has set his sights on taking Murphy to St. James' Park, but doing a deal with the Canaries for the forward has proven difficult.











Now though Murphy appears to be on his way to Newcastle after the Premier League club agreed a fee in the region of £12m with Norwich.



Murphy was keen to make the step up to the top flight with the Magpies and Benitez will want the capture now wrapped up quickly in order that he can move on to other targets.





Benitez has been left frustrated at the pace of Newcastle's transfer activities this summer and will be boosted by the Magpies coming to an agreement with Norwich for Murphy .

The 22-year-old featured on a regular basis for Norwich last season as he clocked up 40 appearances across all competitions with nine goals and eight assists.



As such, Benitez was able to take a close look at Murphy and decided he wanted him at Newcastle.



He is under contract with Norwich until 2021.

