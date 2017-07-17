Nottingham Forest Staying Tight-Lipped On Britt Assombalonga To Middlesbrough Claims

Follow @insidefutbol





Nottingham Forest are keeping tight-lipped over reports they are to sell striker Britt Assombalonga to Championship rivals Middlesbrough.



The 24-year-old hitman has been linked with Garry Monk's Boro and it has even been claimed in some quarters that the deal could be done by the end of the day.











Middlesbrough are splashing the cash following their relegation from the Premier League as they aim to make sure their stay in the Championship is a short one.



But whether they are close to signing Assombalonga from Forest remains to be seen as, according to BBC Radio Nottingham, the City Ground outfit have vowed not to comment on reports their striker is Boro bound.





Assombalonga has also been attracting interest from Premier League pair Burnley and Watford.

But it is reported that Middlesbrough are set to snap him up for a fee of around the £14m mark.



Assombalonga is also claimed to be in line for a big pay rise at the Riverside Stadium, with Boro doubling his current salary and then upping it to £60,000 per week in the event of promotion.

