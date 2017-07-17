Out-of-favour Arsenal Star Jumping Ship To Champions League Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal full-back Mathieu Debuchy is to have a medical with Nice ahead of signing a deal with the Ligue 1 club.



The right-back has a year left on his contract with the Gunners, but is out of favour at the club and boss Arsene Wenger is allowing him to move on for free.











According to French radio station RMC, Debuchy is to have a medical with Nice and is expected to quickly link up with the Ligue 1 side.



Moving to Nice will mean Champions League football for Debuchy next season, due to the south coast club finishing third in Ligue 1 last term.





Nice have been drawn to face Dutch giants Ajax in the third qualifying round of the Champions League later this month and it remains to be seen if Debuchy will be involved.

The 31-year-old will be looking to relaunch his career at Nice in the familiar climes of Ligue 1 as he holds out hope of forcing his way into the France squad for next summer's World Cup.



Debuchy made just a single appearance in the Premier League, lasting 16 minutes, for the Gunners last term.

