Rangers Target Will Move To Bigger League Than Premiership Predicts Hearts Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Hearts boss Ian Cathro has claimed that Jamie Walker is destined to play for a big club in a bigger league than the Scottish Premiership, but has brushed off any talk of a switch to Rangers.



Walker was the subject of three bids, all turned down, from the Gers last month and has continued to be linked with a switch to Ibrox.











Hearts are in no mood to sell and Cathro feels that Walker is happy to continue at Tynecastle, where he is looking forward to helping him to develop.



"A lot of people continue to say a lot of things and that's it really. There isn't a situation", Cathro was quoted as saying by STV.





" Jamie is happy, he is focused, he is training well, playing well. Like everyone really", the Hearts boss continued.

"The sun is out, we had a nice training session, not too much hard work, we have a nice wee bus journey, a game of cards, happy days."



Cathro feels that Walker will eventually leave Hearts, but has held out the prospect of it being to a club outside the Scottish Premiership, with the player destined for a bigger stage in his eyes.



"I talk to Jamie almost every day, even on days off, because he is a player I'm fond of", the 31-year-old manager said.



"He is a big talent, he is someone who at a point will move on to a bigger league, a bigger club and have opportunities to work towards the top levels of the game.



"Of that there is no doubt.



"And I'm very happy to be playing a part in how he progresses towards that. But, for now, people are just wasting their time."



It remains to be seen if Rangers might try their luck with a fourth offer for Walker, who came through the youth ranks at Hearts.

