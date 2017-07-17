XRegister
X
06 October 2016

17/07/2017 - 11:58 BST

Yes, I Think David de Gea Is Staying – Manchester United Star Confident

 




Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata is confident that David de Gea won’t be leaving the club this summer.

Real Madrid appeared to have ended their interest in De Gea earlier in the summer after it became clear Zinedine Zidane is happy with his goalkeeping options.




However, there have been recent suggestions that Manchester United are expecting an imminent bid from Real Madrid for the Spanish goalkeeper in the transfer window.

Manchester United have remained confident of holding on to De Gea but there have always been rumours that the Spaniard has remained keen to return to the Spanish capital.
 


However, Mata is fairly confident that his compatriot is not going to be packing his bags at Manchester United this summer.  

The Spaniard told Spanish radio station Cadena Cope: “I think De Gea is going to stay.”

Sergio Romero signed a new four-year contract on Sunday, but De Gea is expected to remain the club’s number one next season too if he continues at Manchester United.
 