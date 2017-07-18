AC Milan Are Like Liverpool – Fabio Borini Explains

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool forward Fabio Borini admits as an Italian he could never say no to an offer to join AC Milan, and has compared playing for the Rossoneri as an Italian to what it is like to play for Liverpool as an Englishman.



The Italian left Sunderland to join AC Milan earlier this summer, and Borini is beaming with pride after receiving an opportunity to play in the legendary Rossoneri jersey this summer.











He insisted that for an Italian the seven-time European champions are a legendary institution and can be compared with clubs such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Liverpool in terms of stature and aura.



He insisted that being an Italian he could never reject an offer to join the Rossoneri and is proud to become part of a new era in AC Milan’s history this summer.





Borini told Milan TV: “I played for many years in England, but I am an Italian, and Milan for an Italian is like Barcelona or Real Madrid for a Spaniard and Liverpool and United for an Englishman.

“I played at Liverpool in England, but when Milan called I couldn’t say no.



"It’s very empowering to return to Italy with a club such as Milan.



“Being part of this new project is of great pride for me.”



Borini is one of the many players AC Milan have signed this summer as part of their expensive squad overhaul.



They snared Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci away from Juventus last week and are expected to add at least one more big money striker to their squad.

