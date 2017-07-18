AC Milan To Use Friendly Chance To Press Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Accelerator

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are set to meet Borussia Dortmund officials on the sidelines of their pre-season friendly later today to discuss the future of Chelsea and Liverpool target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The Rossoneri are working on multiple fronts to sign a top class striker this summer to complement the purchase of Andre Silva from Porto earlier in the transfer window.











Currently in China for their pre-season tour, the Serie A giants are set to face Borussia Dortmund later today in a friendly and AC Milan are keen to also do some transfer business on the sidelines.



Dortmund striker Aubameyang is firmly on their radar and with the Chinese transfer window closed, the Gabon striker’s choices have been narrowed down to a few clubs.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Rossoneri officials are expected to hold talks with their Dortmund counterparts on the sidelines to discuss a potential deal for Aubameyang.

A former AC Milan player, the striker is a coveted commodity in the transfer market with clubs such as Chelsea and Liverpool also keeping a close watch on him this summer.



While Aubameyang is a target, AC Milan have also kept of lines of communication open with Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti.



The Gabon international was in top form for Dortmund last season, scoring 40 goals in all competitions.

