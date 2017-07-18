Arsenal Target Riyad Mahrez Ready To Drop Wage Demands To Secure Roma Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal target Riyad Mahrez is prepared to lower his wage demands to move to Roma during the summer transfer window, it has been claimed.



Despite Roma president James Pallotta feigning his ignorance about the Algerian winger last week, the club are firmly in the chase to land the Leicester player this summer.











Roma sporting director Monchi has been in touch with the player’s representatives over the last few days and a contract agreement is imminent between the two parties.



And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Mahrez is ready to cut down on his wage demands to join the Serie A giants this summer and leave the King Power Stadium.





It has also been claimed that Leicester could also agree to lower their financial demands for the winger and could accept a fee of around €35m from the Giallorossi.

Roma are also prepared to put in a fresh bid of around €26m in the coming days and are waiting for further developments in their pursuit of the Algerian winger.



Arsenal have been interested in the Leicester winger since last summer, but Roma are the ones who are doing all the legwork at the moment to take him to Italy this time around.

