Claim From Brazil: Neymar Says Yes To Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona superstar Neymar has provided his approval to a shock transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, according to Brazilian broadcaster Esporte Interativo.



It has emerged in recent days that PSG are considering activating the 25-year-old striker's €222m release clause in his Barcelona contract to take him to the French capital.











Neymar’s father is reportedly expected to travel to Paris sometime this week to sit down for talks with PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a potential transfer.



And it seems Neymar has given his nod to the move as it has been claimed that the Brazilian has agreed to accept the proposal from the Parisians and is prepared to leave Barcelona.





PSG are expected to make him the highest paid player in the world and it has been suggested that the deal could be announced in a matter of weeks.

The Brazilian is said to be keen to move out of the shadow of Lionel Messi at Barcelona and become the main man at a club, which he feels is not feasible at Barcelona because of the Argentine.



PSG are prepared to make him the focal point of their team going forward and the Neymar could have the opportunity to be the centre of attention at a club.

