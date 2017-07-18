XRegister
06 October 2016

18/07/2017 - 14:53 BST

Don't Expect Lucas Leiva To Be A Playmaker – Former Lazio Star

 




Former Lazio goalkeeper Michelangelo Sulfaro feels that despite being a quality player, Lucas Leiva is not a midfielder who can dictate the play.

The Brazilian midfielder is on the verge of completing his transfer from Liverpool to Lazio and underwent a medical in Italy on Monday ahead of his move to the Stadio Olimpico.




After spending a decade at Liverpool, the 30-year-old midfielder is set to start a new journey in Italian football with Lazio and has the unenviable task of replacing Lucas Biglia.

The Argentine, who joined AC Milan this summer, was a popular figure at the Stadio Olimpico and was considered someone who could dominate the ball and direct play on the pitch for Lazio.
 


And while Sulfaro believes that Lucas is a quality footballer, he feels the Brazilian doesn’t have Biglia's playmaking abilities.  

The former goalkeeper told Lazio Style Radio: “Leiva is a great player, although he is not a real director of play on the pitch.

“On the pitch, he is both seen and heard.”

Lucas clocked up 346 appearances for Liverpool over the last decade.
 