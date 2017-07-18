Don’t Want To Sell – Anderlecht Supremo Mans Barricades Over Arsenal and Chelsea Targeted Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Anderlecht sporting director Herman Van Holsbeeck insists he does not want to even think about a departure for in-demand goalkeeper Mile Svilar.



Just 17 years old, Svilar has long been on the radar of the biggest clubs in Europe and Anderlecht have fought to keep hold of the custodian, who has been linked with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.











But with Benfica now making serious moves to explore the possibility of tempting him from Belgium, the question of whether Svilar will stay at Anderlecht is again on the agenda.



Van Holsbeeck does not want to hear talk the goalkeeping jewel, who has been labelled the "new Thibaut Courtois", could go.





He told Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: "We do not want to let Svilar leave.

"He is one of our best talents and as such we do not want to let him go.



"What price might we ask for? I repeat, we do not want to sell him."



Svilar is currently concerned about how many chances he will have to feature in the first team at Anderlecht in the upcoming season.



The Belgian giants have just signed Matz Sels on loan from Newcastle United, while they also have the experienced Frank Boeckx and promising Davy Roef on the books.



Svilar is under contract until 2019, Anderlecht insist, but it has been claimed next summer the young goalkeeper would have to agree to his deal being extended by a further year.

