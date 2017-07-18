Everton Preparing To Pull Trigger On Target’s Release Clause

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League side Everton are showing interest in securing the services of Las Palmas winger Jonathan Viera and are ready to match his €30m release clause to take him to Goodison Park.



The Premier League side have already invested heavily in the transfer market thus far, bringing in a number of players such as Jordan Pickford, Davy Klassen, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney.











Several other players have also been linked as the club's new co-owner Farhad Moshiri continues with his plans to bolster the squad.



The 27-year-old Las Palmas academy recruit is the latest to be linked, with the Toffees preparing a bid for the player that will match his release clause.





Manolo Marquez's side have already rejected a €25m bid for the wide-man from another Premier League club in the shape of Swansea City.

But if Everton meet the player's release clause, Las Palmas would be left helpless.



Viera managed a total of 33 appearances for his side last term, scoring seven goals and also helped set up nine for goals for his team-mates.



Ronald Koeman's side are also looking to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea, though the Swans have said that they "will not be bullied" and are holding on to a £50m price tag.

