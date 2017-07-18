XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2017 - 15:26 BST

Everton Preparing To Pull Trigger On Target’s Release Clause

 




Premier League side Everton are showing interest in securing the services of Las Palmas winger Jonathan Viera and are ready to match his €30m release clause to take him to Goodison Park.

The Premier League side have already invested heavily in the transfer market thus far, bringing in a number of players such as Jordan Pickford, Davy Klassen, Henry Onyekuru, Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney.




Several other players have also been linked as the club's new co-owner Farhad Moshiri continues with his plans to bolster the squad.

The 27-year-old Las Palmas academy recruit is the latest to be linked, with the Toffees preparing a bid for the player that will match his release clause.
 


Manolo Marquez's side have already rejected a €25m bid for the wide-man from another Premier League club in the shape of Swansea City.  

But if Everton meet the player's release clause, Las Palmas would be left helpless.

Viera managed a total of 33 appearances for his side last term, scoring seven goals and also helped set up nine for goals for his team-mates.

Ronald Koeman's side are also looking to sign Gylfi Sigurdsson from Swansea, though the Swans have said that they "will not be bullied" and are holding on to a £50m price tag. 
 