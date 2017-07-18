XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2017 - 15:08 BST

Lazio Looking For Double Raid On Chelsea

 




Lazio could complete a double raid on Chelsea for Loic Remy and Mario Pasalic.

The Rome outfit want to bring in another striker and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, are interested in out-of-favour Remy.




It is claimed Chelsea would be willing to loan out Remy for a fee of €1m, with another €10m then set as the asking price for a permanent deal at the end of the loan spell.

While Remy is reported to be keen to stay in the Premier League, Lazio believe the offer of first team football week in, week out, in Serie A might appeal to the Frenchman.
 


And Remy could yet be part of a double deal as Lazio are also interested in Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at AC Milan and impressed, but is still expected to be sent out by Chelsea once again.

It was recently claimed that Lazio had agreed a deal in principle with Pasalic, but the player's agent has played down those suggestions.

Pasalic has also been linked with Real Betis and Leeds United.
 