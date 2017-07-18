Lazio Looking For Double Raid On Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio could complete a double raid on Chelsea for Loic Remy and Mario Pasalic.



The Rome outfit want to bring in another striker and, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, are interested in out-of-favour Remy.











It is claimed Chelsea would be willing to loan out Remy for a fee of €1m, with another €10m then set as the asking price for a permanent deal at the end of the loan spell.



While Remy is reported to be keen to stay in the Premier League, Lazio believe the offer of first team football week in, week out, in Serie A might appeal to the Frenchman.





And Remy could yet be part of a double deal as Lazio are also interested in Chelsea midfielder Mario Pasalic.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at AC Milan and impressed, but is still expected to be sent out by Chelsea once again.



It was recently claimed that Lazio had agreed a deal in principle with Pasalic, but the player's agent has played down those suggestions.



Pasalic has also been linked with Real Betis and Leeds United.

