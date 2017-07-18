XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2017 - 19:38 BST

Leeds United Make Rob Green Available To Leave

 




Leeds United have made Rob Green available and let it be known the goalkeeper can leave Elland Road.

The experienced custodian was taken to Leeds by former Whites head coach Garry Monk last summer and dislodged Marco Silvestri to take the number 1 spot.




Green earned praise for his assured displays for Leeds and won a contract extension.

But now it is all change for the former West Ham United shot-stopper and, according to Talksport's Ian Abrahams, Leeds are making him available to leave.
 


The Whites have brought in goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald from Werder Bremen and it appears head coach Thomas Christiansen wants the German as his number 1.

Another Leeds goalkeeper, Silvestri, looks to be on the way out too with Hellas Verona his expected destination.

Offloading Green though may be seen as a risky move by some Leeds fans due to the goalkeeper's undoubted experience and performances last term.
 