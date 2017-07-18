Leeds United Set To Snap Up Everton’s Matthew Pennington

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are all set to sign Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan from Everton.



The Whites are looking to sign two centre-backs to increase their defensive options and look to have found one in the shape of Pennington.











According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Pennington is poised to link up with Leeds on loan for the season.



The Everton youngster will be aiming to clock up regular game time and kick on with his development while at Elland Road.





Pennington, 22, did see game time in the Premier League under Ronald Koeman last term and notably featured against both Liverpool and Manchester United, along with then champions Leicester City.

Leeds are short in central defence after the end of Kyle Bartley's loan from Swansea and their decision to terminate Giuseppe Bellusci's contract.



It remains to be seen how quickly the loan can be finalised, but Leeds will be keen for Pennington to join his new team-mates at their pre-season training base in Austria.