XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2017 - 13:06 BST

Leeds United Wish Giuseppe Bellusci Well After Terminating Contract

 




Leeds United have wished controversial defender Giuseppe Bellusci well after terminating his contract.

The Italy defender returned to Leeds in the summer after his loan deal with Empoli expired and it was clear a number of fans were not ready to welcome him back to Elland Road.




A highly unpopular figure, Bellusci was even jeered by Leeds fans during a pre-season friendly and head coach Thomas Christiansen did say that it was best for him to leave the club this summer.

And the club and the player came to an understanding which saw his contract terminated by mutual consent and Leeds fans’ wishes to see the back of Bellusci have come true.
 


The club said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm that Giuseppe Bellusci's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.  

“We wish Giuseppe well for his future.”

Bellusci joined Leeds from Catania in 2014 and clocked up 61 appearances for the Whites.

Italia outfits such as Cremonese are interested in him, but Greek side PAOK Salonika are believed to be favourites to sign him this summer.
 