Leeds United Wish Giuseppe Bellusci Well After Terminating Contract

Leeds United have wished controversial defender Giuseppe Bellusci well after terminating his contract.



The Italy defender returned to Leeds in the summer after his loan deal with Empoli expired and it was clear a number of fans were not ready to welcome him back to Elland Road.











A highly unpopular figure, Bellusci was even jeered by Leeds fans during a pre-season friendly and head coach Thomas Christiansen did say that it was best for him to leave the club this summer.



And the club and the player came to an understanding which saw his contract terminated by mutual consent and Leeds fans’ wishes to see the back of Bellusci have come true.





The club said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm that Giuseppe Bellusci's contract has been terminated by mutual consent.

“We wish Giuseppe well for his future.”



Bellusci joined Leeds from Catania in 2014 and clocked up 61 appearances for the Whites.



Italia outfits such as Cremonese are interested in him, but Greek side PAOK Salonika are believed to be favourites to sign him this summer.

