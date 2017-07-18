Liverpool Rebuff Juventus’ Approach For Midfielder But Italians Not Giving Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are rebuffing Juventus' attempts to open talks for Emre Can, but the Italian champions have not yet given up.



The Germany international is into the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and although Liverpool have been confident of convincing him to pen an extension, so far he has not done so.











Juventus have noted Can's situation and would like to take him to Turin.



The Italian champions have made a move for Can, but according to Sky Italia, Liverpool insist they are not willing to sell.





But last season's Champions League finalists are not giving up and are continuing to push Liverpool to open talks over selling Can.

The 23-year-old made 32 appearances in the Premier League for Liverpool last season, scoring five goals and helping the Reds to finish in fourth place.



Can played all 90 minutes of each of Liverpool's last 12 league games, in a sign of the trust placed in him by manager Jurgen Klopp.

