Liverpool Youngster To Choose Between Fulham, Middlesbrough and Newcastle

Liverpool talent Sheyi Ojo must choose between Fulham, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



The Reds are keen for Ojo to head out on a loan spell to clock up valuable playing experience next season and three clubs have agreed deals with the Merseyside giants.











With Fulham having joined Newcastle and Middlesbrough in agreeing loan terms, the ball is now firmly in Ojo's court to decide where to go.



Signing for Newcastle would mean Premier League football for the youngster next season, but Ojo may feel he could play more games in the Championship at either Craven Cottage or the Riverside Stadium.





The winger is highly rated at Liverpool and locked down on a contract for a further three years at Anfield.

He has struggled to break through to the first team though and managed just 104 minutes of senior football last term, which came in the FA Cup.



In total Ojo has made 13 appearances for Liverpool, scoring once.



He had a loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the 2015/16 campaign.

