Manchester City Surge Past Chelsea In Danilo Race

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo.



Pep Guardiola has just added Kyle Walker to his full-back options after completing a big-money move for the England defender, but the Spaniard still wants more full-backs to choose from.











Chelsea have been working on signing Danilo from Real Madrid, but Manchester City are also in the mix and, according to Sky Italia, are now leading the race.



Manchester City are now in advanced talks with Danilo's representatives and are pushing to complete the swoop.





Real Madrid are willing to let Danilo go for the right price and the 26-year-old looks increasingly likely to be playing his football in the Premier League next season .

Danilo struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team at the Bernabeu last season and made just 17 appearances in La Liga, five in the Copa del Rey and three in the Champions League.



His current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2021.

