XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2017 - 23:37 BST

Manchester City Surge Past Chelsea In Danilo Race

 




Manchester City have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Danilo.

Pep Guardiola has just added Kyle Walker to his full-back options after completing a big-money move for the England defender, but the Spaniard still wants more full-backs to choose from.




Chelsea have been working on signing Danilo from Real Madrid, but Manchester City are also in the mix and, according to Sky Italia, are now leading the race.

Manchester City are now in advanced talks with Danilo's representatives and are pushing to complete the swoop.
 


Real Madrid are willing to let Danilo go for the right price and the 26-year-old looks increasingly likely to be playing his football in the Premier League next season.

Danilo struggled to nail down a regular spot in the team at the Bernabeu last season and made just 17 appearances in La Liga, five in the Copa del Rey and three in the Champions League.

His current contract with Los Blancos runs until 2021.
 