Matthew Pennington Expected To Fly Out To Leeds United’s Austrian Training Camp

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are tipped to complete the loan signing of Matthew Pennington in good time for him to fly off to the club's Austrian training camp.



The Yorkshire giants are rapidly closing in on sealing a season-long loan deal for Pennington, who will join from Premier League side Everton.











Leeds are currently at a pre-season training camp in Jenbach, Austria, and have played one friendly so far, a 3-0 defeat against Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor.



Thomas Christiansen's men have two matches to come, the first being against Borussia Monchengladbach on Thursday afternoon.





And according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Pennington should be signed in time to take part in some of the training camp in Austria.

The centre-back will be expected to fly out to Austria when he puts pen to paper to sign off his loan move.



Leeds currently have just two specialist centre-backs in their first team squad in the shape of Pontus Jansson and Liam Cooper.



And Pennington, who featured in the Premier League for Everton last season, will increase Christiansen's options at the back.

