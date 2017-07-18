No New Manchester United Bid For Ivan Perisic As Tour Clock Ticks

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan have not received a fresh offer from Manchester United for Ivan Perisic ahead of their squad’s departure for China later today.



Perisic has been desperate to avoid Inter’s pre-season tour of China in order to push through a move to Manchester United, but it seems the Croatian will be on the plane.











There has been talk of accelerated negotiations and agreed deals between Inter and Manchester United over the past week and the hope was that the protracted transfer saga would come to an end before the Nerazzurri leave for their pre-season preparations.



However, it seems things have not moved much over the last few days and according to Sky Italia, Inter are yet to receive a fresh and improved offer from Manchester United.





The Nerazzurri have rejected two bids from the Red Devils and have demanded that they meet their asking price for Perisic, believed to be in the €50m to €55m region.

Perisic, who arrived at Inter’s training base earlier today following a trip to Croatia, has already agreed terms with Manchester United and wants to move to Old Trafford.



He is expected to be on a plane today as the 28-year-old is set to travel to China with the rest of the Inter squad, rather than fly out to the US to join Manchester United on their pre-season tour.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is counting on having Perisic in his squad for their pre-season preparations.

