Now Work Harder, Antonio Conte Tells Chelsea Squad After Penning New Contract

Antonio Conte has ended speculation about his future by signing a new two-year contract with Chelsea.



The Italian tactician led the Blues to the Premier League title last season, but was continually linked with a return to Italy amid suggestions he was unhappy at having been separated from his family, who remained in Italy.











Inter were keen to tempt Conte back to Serie A, but the Italian, whose family are moving to London, rebuffed their approaches and has now penned a new deal with Chelsea.



Conte, who is proud of having led Chelsea to the title, now wants his players to put in the hard yards to stay on top of the tree.





" I am very happy to have signed a new contract with Chelsea. We worked extremely hard in our first year to achieve something amazing, which I am very proud of", he told his club's official site.

"Now we must work even harder to stay at the top.



"The Chelsea fans have given me so much support since I arrived here one year ago and it is important we continue to succeed together", Conte added.



Chelsea have now departed on their pre-season tour of Asia, where they are set to play Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Inter.



The news of Conte signing will be a boost to the club, who have so far not managed to land the big name striker they have been seeking in the transfer market.

