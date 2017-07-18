Premier League Stay Was My Priority – West Ham New Boy Pablo Zabaleta

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham new boy Pablo Zabaleta has revealed that he was keen to stay in the Premier League first and foremost this summer, with then the Hammers being quick off the mark to make a move for him.



The Argentine shifted cities to join the Hammers after his contract with Manchester City expired at the end of June.











The veteran right-back insists that he loves to play in England, which he believes has the best competition to offer to any player, and the fact that Slaven Bilic's side were offering the chance to continue in the country made his decision easier.



There was also praise in Zabaleta's words for his new team-mates as well as the manager, who he insists has made his transition process easy, gifting him a really pleasant atmosphere in the dressing room.





“I’m so happy and pleased to have joined West Ham. The ten days we’ve been in training have been fantastic – they are great lads, the manager, his staff and all the people working at the club seem like nice people", Zabaleta told his club's official website.

“Even if it has only been ten days, it seems like I have been training with the lads for a year to be honest.



"There is a really good atmosphere in the dressing room.



“I had been playing in the Premier League for nine years with Manchester City so I know it really well. It is the greatest competition in the world for sure and you always want to keep playing in competitions like that.



“So when I left City, staying in the Premier League was the first option for me and West Ham were the quickest to express an interest in me.



"Always as a player you want to feel wanted and that was the main key why I came to West Ham."



As far as his goals for next season are concerned, the 32-year-old said that he and his team-mates are committed to giving 100 per cent and now he can't wait for the season to get started.



“Our commitment as players is to give 100% on the pitch and off it.



"I do really believe that this a massive club that is looking to do well. I can’t wait for the start of the season.”

