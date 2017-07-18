Rangers Star Lasts 35 Minutes of Friendly, Asked To Leave Pitch After Screaming At Referee

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Niko Kranjcar saw his friendly against St Johnstone on Tuesday afternoon end after just 35 minutes.



The Gers locked horns with St Johnstone in a behind closed doors friendly as boss Pedro Caixinha sought to keep his players match sharp.











Kranjcar was named in the starting eleven, while Caixinha also handed starts to new signings Fabio Cardoso, Ryan Jack, Graham Dorrans, Carlos Pena and Eduardo Herrera.



The midfielder will have been hoping for a good work out, but his friendly experience lasted just 35 minutes.





Kranjcar was asked to leave the pitch after screaming at the referee.

The midfielder missed most of last season through injury and has stressed his desire to make sure he hits the ground running under Caixinha in the new campaign.



Kranjcar may have to temper his enthusiasm if he wants to get minutes under his belt during pre-season.



Rangers have two big friendlies coming up, with Marseille visiting Ibrox on Saturday and then a trip to Hillsborough to take on Sheffield Wednesday set for Sunday 30th July.

