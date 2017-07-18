Strength of Leeds United’s Friendly Opponents Unclear As Gladbach Split Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will face a Borussia Monchengladbach squad at half strength in their friendly on Thursday.



The Whites are currently at a pre-season training camp in Austria and took on Turkish top flight side Bursaspor in a friendly on Monday, being beaten 3-0.











Two further friendlies are to come for Thomas Christiansen's men, with Borussia Monchengladbach first and then Spanish side Eibar.



The Germans have another fish to fry though and are also due to take on French side Nice on Thursday.





As such, Borussia Monchengladbach will split their squad in half to cover both friendly fixtures, with the Leeds game kicking off at 2:15pm and the Nice clash set for 6pm.

Borussia Monchengladbach finished in ninth spot in the Bundesliga last season with a goal difference of minus four.



Leeds boss Christiansen, while focused mainly on fitness work and performance, will be keen for the Whites to record the first win of their trip to Austria.

