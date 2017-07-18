That’s Great Signing – Arsenal Star Hails West Ham’s Joe Hart Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere has hailed West Ham United's signing of Joe Hart from Manchester City.



Hart is surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium and spent last season on loan at Italian Serie A side Torino.











He has now linked up with West Ham on another loan deal, for the 2017/18 campaign, and Wilshere, who has himself been linked with a move to Serie A this summer, feels the Hammers have landed a coup.



Wilshere, reacting to Hart's move, wrote on Twitter: "Great signing."





Hart is also thrilled with the move and revealed that he has "loved" West Ham for some time and cannot wait to pull on the shirt and represent the Hammers in the Premier League .

"To be playing in the Premier League for a big club like West Ham, I'm really looking forward to the season", the goalkeeper told West Ham TV.



"I've always loved the club. I think you'll struggle to find anyone, apart from the direct opposing fans around London, who doesn't love the club.



"It's got something about it, it's got a lot history and I've always loved playing against West Ham."



Hart will be looking to play as much football as possible during his time at the London Stadium as he bids to head to the World Cup in Russia next summer in the best possible shape.

