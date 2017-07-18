XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

18/07/2017 - 13:41 BST

Time’s Up – Dortmund Now Won’t Sell Chelsea Target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

 




Borussia Dortmund have now ruled out selling AC Milan and Chelsea target Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

The German giants were originally prepared to listen to offers for the Gabon striker, but wanted any deal done early in the window to allow the club sufficient time to find a replacement.




According to Sky Deutschland, Dortmund have now firmly closed the door on selling Aubameyang this summer and will not accept an offer for the man who netted 40 goals for the club last season.

CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted at the weekend that time was running out for clubs to bid for Aubameyang and insisted Dortmund had no offers on their table.
 


The prolific striker has been linked with AC Milan in Italy, along with English champions Chelsea, with both clubs chasing a striker.

The duo will now have to look elsewhere as Dortmund's self-imposed deadline for selling Aubameyang has now expired.

AC Milan and Chelsea have also both been linked with Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata and Torino's Andrea Belotti.
 