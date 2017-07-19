Chelsea In Advanced Talks With Real Madrid For Alvaro Morata

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea are now in advanced talks to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid.



The Blues are desperate to land another striker after choosing to press ahead without Diego Costa and then losing on on Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United.











Manchester United did try to do a deal with Real Madrid for Morata before then switching their attention to Lukaku.



The Spanish striker could still be playing his football in the Premier League next season as, according to Sky Italia, Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign him.





Talks between the parties are continuing as Chelsea look to push the deal over the line.

If Real Madrid do sell Morata to Chelsea it is claimed they could quickly make a big-money bid for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe.



Mbappe is thought to favour a switch to the Bernabeu if he does leave Monaco this summer, but the Ligue 1 champions are still hoping to keep hold of him for at least one more season.

