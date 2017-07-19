XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2017 - 22:30 BST

Chelsea Set To Make Alvaro Morata Most Expensive Ever Spaniard As Deal Agreed

 




Chelsea are set to sign Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid after agreeing a fee of €80m (£70m) with the Spanish giants.

The Blues have switched their attention to Morata after losing out in the chase for Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United from Everton recently for £75m.




They have now reached an agreement with Real Madrid and Morata has left Los Blancos' pre-season training camp in the United States to thrash out personal terms and undergo a medical with Chelsea.

When the deal goes through, Morata will become the most expensive Spanish player ever.
 


The striker had been linked with a move to Manchester United earlier this summer, but the Red Devils were unable to do the deal with Real Madrid.

Last season Morata made 43 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid, scoring 20 goals in the process.

Still just 24 years old, the striker has already won La Liga twice, the Copa del Rey twice, the Champions League twice, Serie A twice and the Coppa Italia twice, during spells at Real Madrid and Juventus.

Morata has been capped by Spain 20 times and has nine goals to his name.
 