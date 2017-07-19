XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

19/07/2017 - 12:20 BST

Don’t Dream Guys – Marseille Coach’s Message To Fans On Everton Target Olivier Giroud

 




Marseille fans have been told not to dream of Olivier Giroud joining from Arsenal by coach Rudi Garcia.

The French giants have been keen on snapping up Giroud, whose future at Arsenal is in doubt following the Gunners capturing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon.




But there is significant competition for Giroud's signature, not least from Premier League side Everton.

Garcia now appears to have conceded that the France striker will not be playing his football at the Stade Velodrome next season after he told Marseille fans not to dream about the club signing Giroud.
 


On the sidelines of Tuesday's friendly against Sporting Lisbon, Garcia was asked by a Marseille fan whether Giroud will be signed.

And according to French daily La Provence, he replied: "Don't dream guys, he will not come."

Arsenal are claimed to be looking for around the €40m mark to sell Giroud this summer, if the striker does decide he wants to quit the Emirates Stadium.

Giroud is mulling over his future and is only expected to take a firm decision on what to do in August.
 