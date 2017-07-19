Gutted To Lose Jacob Murphy – Norwich Star Reacts As Forward Joins Newcastle

Follow @insidefutbol





James Maddison admits he is "gutted" to see Jacob Murphy leave Norwich City, after the forward joined Newcastle United.



Rafael Benitez's men have forked out £12m to take Murphy from Carrow Road, meaning a dream come true move for the boyhood Newcastle supporter.











Murphy was a regular feature for Norwich last season, as he made 41 appearances and scored ten times, with two of those goals coming against the Magpies.



And Maddison admits he is gutted that the Canaries have lost one of his best friends, however was quick to add that Murphy deserves the switch to the Premier League new boys.



I can't lie I'm gutted to see one of my best friends leave the club😔But its football and you deserve this bro. Proud of you❤️ @JacobMurphy95 pic.twitter.com/OzuAsbPri3 — James Maddison (@Madders10) July 19, 2017



Maddison wrote on Twitter: " I can't lie, I'm gutted to see one of my best friends leave the club.

"But it's football and you deserve this bro. Proud of you."



Murphy had set his heart on moving to Newcastle and the Magpies worked overtime to do the deal, with the forward arriving at the club's pre-season training base in Ireland on Tuesday.



Newcastle boss Benitez has stated his view that Murphy can kick on to the next level during his time at St. James' Park.



The Spaniard told the club's site: "He's a young and talented player and hopefully he can develop even more here.



"We hope he can show us the passion, commitment and ability that he showed in the Championship last season."

